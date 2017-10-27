Classmates remember Bonner Springs boy who died following car crash

A Bonner Springs student has died after he was injured in a crash last weekend.

On Friday, at a high school football game, Seth Davidson’s friends planned to remember him in a special way.

Once the stands started filling up for the 7 p.m. game, a section with some unusual attire will be seen. Instead of school colors, they will be wearing superhero costumes or logo tees.

That’s because Seth Davidson was a huge fan of Batman.

The school district’s spokeswoman told KCTV5 News that Davidson was part of their special education program. He was known and loved by just about everyone at the high school.

He died on Thursday night.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon on Kansas Avenue, east of the Walmart.

Police are releasing very few details, but the district official said she understood it was a single-car collision in which Seth was a passenger and a family member was driving.

Besides wearing superhero attire tonight, the band will play superhero theme songs during halftime.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.