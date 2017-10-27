Tom Pickert’s coworkers, loved ones remember him, continue to grieve

Tom Pickert, 30, was shot and killed on Wednesday in front of his house just after 8 a.m. on 66th Terrace just east of Wornall Road. He is survived by his wife and two sons. (KCTV5)

So far, no one is in custody for the murder of a well-known Kansas City attorney who was shot outside of his Brookside home on Wednesday morning.

On Friday, Tom Pickert’s family, friends, and coworkers are remembering him as they continue to grieve and wait for answers.

They want to see his killer caught.

Today, his coworkers at the law firm Fowler Pickert Eisenmenger, LLC released a written statement.

Ryan Fowler, Pickert’s law partner, said Pickert will be truly missed and that they are forever grateful for the time they had with him and the enduring impact he left on their lives and the community as a whole.

In a written statement, Fowler said, “We are shocked and devastated by the senseless and sudden loss of our friend and partner, Tom Pickert. Tom was a passionate and fearless advocate for his clients, and that passion permeated all aspects of his life.”

“He was a wonderful father, husband and friend. The way he lived his life inspired us to not only be better attorneys, but better people.”

Fowler went on to say that Pickert’s family and friends are sincerely grateful for the outpouring of support they’ve received from the community.

They said it has been remarkable to see how many lives Pickert touched in a positive way.

Police have not named any possible suspects or persons of interest.

However, they did tow away a van that was reportedly seen at the scene of the crime. The van is being searched for evidence.

The van belonged to David Jungerman, who recently lost a multimillion-dollar lawsuit.

Tom Pickert represented a homeless man who was shot by Jungerman.

A jury decided that Jungerman should pay the man $5.57 million dollars in the civil judgment.

Anyone with information is asked to call 816-474-TIPS.

Below is the full statement from Fowler Pickert Eisenmenger, LLC:

