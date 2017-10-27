Ruby Jean’s Juicery owner expands, opens new location in food desert

Chris Goode’s passion for health has led to more Ruby Jean’s Juicery locations opening around town.

In just a few weeks, he gets to accomplish a major goal by getting his healthy food options to the eastern side of town and opening a location at 30th and Troost.

Ruby Jean's Juicery will be expanding their services as well. They will be going from juices, smoothies, and to-go meals to also offering hot meals.

Owner and CEO Chris Goode said they're excited to fulfill a need in the community and provide healthy, filling meals in a food desert.

“Typically, the people of this community will go to one of the corner stores and they'll get chips or they'll get something with high fructose corn syrup and all these sugars in it,” Goode said. “We wanted to put something in a place where they can access it, but also bind people of this community with other communities.”

Goode is currently in the process of getting the location certified through the government to accept EBT cards. That way, low-income families will also be able to benefit from the new store.

