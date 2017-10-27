Reward increased for information about the death of Donald Herron Jr.

The Kansas City Royals announced Friday that they will hold their first-ever “garage sale” at Kauffman Stadium. The sale will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11.More >
The Kansas City Royals announced Friday that they will hold their first-ever “garage sale” at Kauffman Stadium. The sale will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11.More >
A prominent Kansas City lawyer was found murdered on the front porch of his own Brookside home.More >
A prominent Kansas City lawyer was found murdered on the front porch of his own Brookside home.More >
When 45-year-old Beth Clay began experiencing excruciating abdominal pains earlier this month, she suspected she had kidney stones.More >
When 45-year-old Beth Clay began experiencing excruciating abdominal pains earlier this month, she suspected she had kidney stones.More >
A middle school teacher was fired after a student said he threw a pair of scissors in class, striking her in the face.More >
A middle school teacher was fired after a student said he threw a pair of scissors in class, striking her in the face.More >
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >
One person has suffered minor injuries after a shooting Friday morning on I-435 in south Kansas City.More >
One person has suffered minor injuries after a shooting Friday morning on I-435 in south Kansas City.More >
The Blue Springs Police Department has found a 23-year-old man who had an involuntary manslaughter warrant out for his arrest.More >
The Blue Springs Police Department has found a 23-year-old man who had an involuntary manslaughter warrant out for his arrest.More >