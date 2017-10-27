Reward increased for information about the death of Donald Herron Jr.

The reward for information about a home break-in and shooting that led to a man's death in June of last year has been increased to $2,500.

On June 6, 2016 around 3 a.m., three people broke into Donald "Donny" Herron Jr.'s house in the 6000 block of 153rd Street. Herron was shot soon after he arrived there and died at the hospital that morning.

The Grandview Police Department and the Greater KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline are still trying to get information from the public about the homicide.

An additional $500 has been added to the existing reward by a family friend, which brings the total possible reward up to $2,500.

Information leading to an arrest and/or filing of charges could be eligible for the $2,500 reward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or go to kccrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3TIPS app on your Android or iOS phone for free and use it to submit your tip.

All information is anonymous.

Herron graduated from Lee's Summit North High School. There, he was an honorable-mention all-conference football player. He was also a backup quarterback at Missouri Western State University in 2014.

