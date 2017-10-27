Study says fat does not make you fat

The optimum amount of fat a person should eat has been the focus of debate for decades, with the pendulum swinging from low-fat to low-carb or low-sugar diets. (KCTV5)

The optimum amount of fat a person should eat has been the focus of debate for decades, with the pendulum swinging from low-fat to low-carb or low-sugar diets.

In the '70s, we learned that fat was the dietary "bad guy." So, we replaced it with refined carbs.

However, we are now learning that has backfired on our society.

A large, 18-country study published in the Lancet Medical Journal has officially turned that nutritional thinking around.

The study of 135,000 people proved that, contrary to popular belief, increased consumption of dietary fats is associated with a lower risk of death and better weight control.

It’s a concept that registered dietician Lindsay Nelson at Saint Luke’s Cardio Wellness on The Plaza struggles to relay to her clients, who grew up with the low-fat or fat-free mantra.

“I tell a lot of people they need to eat more fat and they look at me like I’m crazy because they are so used to hearing fat is bad,” she said.

It is a concept that has paid off for one Overland Park woman who is a mother of four and a self-employed photographer. She hit rock bottom about a year ago and was struggling with her weight and low energy levels.

She turned to trainer Christina Larson of His & Her Fitness in Leawood to not only start a workout program, but radically change her diet.

She was shocked to be told that she needed to incorporate fat into every meal, but it worked.

Within eight weeks, Meredith lost 34 pounds and continues to keep it off by incorporating almonds, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, olive and avocado oils, and fatty fish like salmon.

Of course, not all fats are created equal. So, this is not an open invitation to chow down on the fries and chips.

Nelson also recommends decreasing your total carb intake for weight loss, especially in the form of processed carbs and sugars.

