Royals to hold first-ever garage sale on Nov. 11

The Kansas City Royals announced Friday that they will hold their first-ever “garage sale” at Kauffman Stadium.

The sale will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Fans will be able to purchase many unique items from past seasons at a low price.

The items will include bobbleheads, t-shirts and other items that fans may have missed out on.

Fans will line up at Gate D and then enter the ballpark concourse where items will be displayed on several tables. All items are first-come, first-served.

