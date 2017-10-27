Royals to hold first-ever garage sale on Nov. 11 - KCTV5

Royals to hold first-ever garage sale on Nov. 11

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Fans will be able to purchase many unique items from past seasons at a low price. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The Kansas City Royals announced Friday that they will hold their first-ever “garage sale” at Kauffman Stadium.

The sale will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11. 

Fans will be able to purchase many unique items from past seasons at a low price. 

The items will include bobbleheads, t-shirts and other items that fans may have missed out on. 

Fans will line up at Gate D and then enter the ballpark concourse where items will be displayed on several tables. All items are first-come, first-served.

