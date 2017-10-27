Showdown For Relief raises over $2.011 Million for hurricane relief

Sunday's Showdown For Relief, the charity exhibition basketball game between the universities of Kansas and Missouri, generated millions for victims of recent natural disasters in the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.



The donations are a combination of ticket sales, $1.15 million, the Pay-per-View stream, $768,000, and text-to-give contributions, $68,000. Donations from other entities totaled approximately $25,000, bringing the total donation to $2.011 million.



Funds will be directed to "One America Appeal for Hurricane Relief," a joint appeal launched by all five living former U.S. Presidents.

The following organizations will benefit from the game: the Houston Harvey Relief Fund, the Rebuild Texas Fund, the Florida Disaster Fund, Unidos Por Puerto Rico and the Fund for the U.S. Virgin Islands.



In a joint release, the Kansas and Missouri athletics departments thanked the Sprint Center and the Kansas City Sports Commission for, "their full support and partnership throughout this event. It could not have been done without them," they said.



"From the onset, I knew the charitable cause and the game would create excitement, but I never thought it would eclipse $2 million," Kansas coach Bill Self said. "To the thousands of basketball fans who supported the cause, thank you. You helped make a difference in the lives of those in need."



"Two competitive teams and their fan bases met in the Sprint Center and did something very special for a lot of people in need of help," Mizzou head coach Cuonzo Martin said. "Thank you to the many people who helped make last Sunday's game not only an exciting event for our two schools, but most importantly, an incredibly successful fundraiser to benefit those affected by the hurricanes."

