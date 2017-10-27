Road rage to blame after semi driver shot on Kansas City interst - KCTV5

Road rage to blame after semi driver shot on Kansas City interstate

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
One person has suffered minor injuries after a shooting Friday morning on I-435 in south Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The driver of a tractor-trailer suffered minor injuries after being shot at Friday morning on Interstate 435 in south Kansas City.

The shooting happened about 8:30 a.m. near State Line Avenue.

According to police, the driver of the truck says he was driving on the interstate when an angry person came along his right side and fired a shot at him.

Police say the bullet went through the passenger side window and out the driver's side window.

The driver of the truck was not hit by the bullet but was injured by the broken glass.

Police are searching for the shooter who is described as a black man with facial hair and dreadlocks.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a gold SUV, which was either a GMC Suburban or GMC Yukon. 

