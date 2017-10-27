One person suffers minor injuries after shooting on I-435

One person has suffered minor injuries after a shooting Friday morning on I-435 in south Kansas City. (KCTV5)

The driver of a tractor-trailer suffered minor injuries after being shot at Friday morning on Interstate 435 in south Kansas City.

The shooting happened about 8:30 a.m. near State Line Avenue.

According to police, the driver of the truck says he was driving on the interstate when an angry person came along his right side and fired a shot at him.

Police say the bullet went through the passenger side window and out the driver's side window.

The driver of the truck was not hit by the bullet but was injured by the broken glass.

Police are searching for the shooter but do not have a suspect or vehicle description.

