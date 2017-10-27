Police warn parents about sex offenders in their neighborhoods ahead of Halloween

On Halloween night, registered sex offenders are required to keep their porch light off, can’t decorate their homes and are not allowed to give out candy. (KCTV5)

Halloween is only four days away and police have some things they want people to know before they make their trick-or-treating plan.

Police are urging parents to look at the Missouri and Kansas maps of where registered sex offenders live and to avoid those addresses.

Some officers say this is the time they go around to some of the addresses to make sure sex offenders aren’t breaking any rules.

On Halloween night, registered sex offenders are required to keep their porch light off, can’t decorate their homes and are not allowed to give out candy.

Police say if anyone feels unsafe they should give them a call.

“Have that cell phone available to call the police department,” Overland Park Police Department Public Information Officer John Lacy said. “You can call 911, we will come out and check the person out to make sure they’re not creepy or anything like that.”

While on the websites, parents may notice several different colored dots. The blue means it’s a work address and the red means it’s a home address.

On the Kansas map, parents can also see which offenders are complying with the rules and which are not.

“We’ll mainly focus on the neighborhoods and stay off the arteries such as Nall, Lamar and Metcalf and we put those officers in the neighborhoods to patrol,” Lacy said.

