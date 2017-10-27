Whatever happened to sweater-wearing voter Ken Bone?

Nearly one year ago, Bone asked then-presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hilary Clinton about the steps they would take in the United States energy policy if elected. (KCTV5)

Whatever happened to internet sensation and undecided, red sweater wearing, voter Ken Bone?

Nearly one year ago, Bone asked then-presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hilary Clinton about the steps they would take in the United States energy policy if elected.

It wasn’t so much the question that launched his internet stardom as much as it was his look and demeanor that led to thousands of messages and requests to appear on late night talk shows.

One year later, according to CNN, Bone’s internet fame has died down and he has yet to tell anyone who he voted for.

Bone says he frequently receives prank phone calls and blackmail.

On the plus side, Bone says he has earned $150,000 from his television appearances. He also recently filmed an IZOD sweater commercial and is still stopped for autographs.

Bone’s famous red sweater was auctioned off for charity for $10,000.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.