Shot fired after traffic stop turns into foot chase in Kansas City

Police have arrested a suspect after what started as a traffic stop ended in a foot chase and an officer fired their weapon late Thursday night.

The incident started at about 10:04 p.m. as officers noticed a stolen car near 40th Street and Wabash Avenue.

Officers stopped the vehicle but the driver got out and ran.

While searching for the suspect, a homeowner told police that someone had just broken into the enclosed, locked porch at their home.

Officers found and were able to take the suspect into custody.

During the arrest, one of the officers fired his weapon.

No one was hurt during the incident.

“It was an unfortunate situation, but we're glad the victims of this residential burglary are safe as well, so very thankful,” Kansas City Police Department Public Information Officer Kari Thompson said.

The officer who fired the shot was put on administrative leave. Police say the leave is normal practice.

