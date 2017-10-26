Court records: Violent past emerges for owner of van central in Pickert investigation

As the family of slain attorney Tom Pickert prepares to lay him to rest, police are working around the clock to catch the gunman.

According to Kansas City police, they received a tip about a white van that sped off from the scene.

The van was found and police are searching it for possible evidence.

Records indicate the van belongs to David Jungerman.

KCTV5 took a look at the criminal and civil cases filed against Jungerman and found out he was previously accused of shooting four men.

In September 2012, Jungerman shot two homeless men who were seeking shelter outside of his business under a covered loading dock.

A snippet of deposition of that case:

Pickert: "There were five shell casings and three hits."

Jungerman: That's pretty good from the hip isn't, it? That's lucky shooting, isn't it?"

Jeffrey Harris had an above the knee leg amputation after he was shot. In July, a jury decided Jungerman must pay Harris a $5.75 million civil judgment. Pickert helped Harris win that settlement.

In that case, Jungerman claimed it was a self-defense shooting.

In October 2012, just 26 days after Harris was shot, Jungerman was accused of shooting two other men that he found on his property. One of the men, Justin Baker, is suing Jungerman in a separate case.

A police report for that shooting shows that when an officer arrived and asked Jungerman if he was the shooter, the officer said, "Jungerman looked at me with a slight smirk, shrugged his shoulders and walked away."

A man who owns a van that is being searched for evidence in a murder investigation was previously accused of shooting four men. @KCTV5 10pm pic.twitter.com/RdnKFdhw3Y — Emily Rittman KCTV5 (@EmilyRittman) October 27, 2017

He is also facing criminal charges in another unrelated case. He's charged with harassment and first-degree attempted burglary.

Court records show in June 2016, Jungerman drove to a rental property he owned in Richards, MO.

Instead of going through the legal eviction process, he's accused of kicking in the front door holding onto a loaded gun in his waistband saying: "When you getting out, mother------?"

He has not been called a suspect in Pickert's murder. Pickert helped Harris win the multi-million civil case against Jungerman, who was served garnishment documents just one day before Pickert's death.

