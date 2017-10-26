Police investigate shooting death at 69th Terrace, Brooklyn Aven - KCTV5

Police investigate shooting death at 69th Terrace, Brooklyn Avenue

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

One person has died following a double shooting in Kansas City.

The shooting was reported just before 6 p.m. at East 69th Terrace and Brooklyn Avenue. 

It's the 121st homicide of the year in Kansas City. 

There's no suspect information at this time. 

