Former Dillard’s is turned into Ward Parkway Restaurant Pavilion

A former Dillard’s space in south Kansas City is now officially the Ward Parkway Restaurant Pavilion.

It’s a place that developers are calling a “one-stop shop” with restaurants and entertainment. 

A ribbon-cutting was held on Thursday to celebrate the official opening of the Ward Parkway Center’s new Restaurant Pavilion.

It includes over 22,000 square feet of a covered pedestrian plaza. It has seating areas, fountains and fire pits.

The goal is to have a total of six restaurants around the grass courtyard, complete with outdoor music and other entertainment.

According to Dave Claflin with Legacy Development, it serves as a unique niche.

“It really serves a hole in the marketplace,” he said, “between the Plaza and, really, Leawood.” “So, it’s really unique,” he added. “I call it a date night spot.”

Developers also announced a new tenant today: Freezy Rolls. It is an ice cream place where they make the ice cream right in front of you.

