Investigation opened after daycare closes while 2-year-old is still inside

The pastor at Messiah Lutheran Church didn’t deny that child was left at the daycare after closing.

He said an internal investigation has been launched and that action will be taken.

On Tuesday, 2-year-old's grandmother made a post about it on Facebook.

She said the toddler’s father went to pick her up from daycare, but the doors were locked and the lights were off, so the girl’s father found the principal.

They walked through the building and found the frightened little girl closed inside a bathroom.

Pastor Scott Patschke said they are looking at closing policies to make sure there are no loopholes. He said outside agencies are also investigating.

One parent KCTV5 News spoke with said it’s concerning, but she’s relieved the school is taking corrective action.

“That’s a little scary,” Alex Williams said. “I don’t understand how they just didn’t know that there was another child there. She has a book that she keeps and she writes all the names down when they leave, so I don’t know how. She just didn’t see that one, I guess.”

The church’s pastor said this is the first time anything like this has happened and it will never happen again.

It does not appear that there are any past complaints about the facility.

