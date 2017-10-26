Kansas City's city manager under fire

There were no fireworks at Kansas City's City Hall one day after the city manager basically dared the council to fire him.

Kansas City City Manager Troy Schulte came under fire from city council members after a report emerged about a possible downtown baseball stadium in Kansas City.

City council members say they want accountability and want to make sure the public knows where their money is going.

"The city has been involved in this conversation since at least 2015," Schulte said earlier this month. "It's nothing new."

Currently, Schulte can make deals up to $1.3 million without council authorization on construction. He's also allowed up to $400,000 on non-construction projects.

City councilmember Quinton Lucas' proposal would change that.

“Twenty years ago, $35,000 was the threshold, now it’s $1.3 million that he can spend without authorization," Lucas said. "That far exceeds the rate of inflation. That far exceeds what I think is any reasonable thing and frankly this is a higher threshold than much larger cities."

On Wednesday, Schulte reacted to the proposal, telling The Kansas City Star he would "earn more money and sleep better at night."

Schulte declined comments to KCTV5 on camera. Lucas' proposal was not discussed on Thursday.

