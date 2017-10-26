Woman tries to find dress worn by Shirley Temple after it's lost - KCTV5

Woman tries to find dress worn by Shirley Temple after it's lost in the mail, ends up at Cargo Largo

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
By Kelli Taylor, News Reporter
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A Florida woman says a box with five dresses that were worn by actress Shirley Temple were lost in the mail and ended up at a Cargo Largo warehouse to be auctioned. 

She has gotten some of the dresses back and is desperately searching for the last one. 

Two months ago, Tonya Bervaldi mailed several dresses worn by Temple to an old Hollywood convention to be shown.

The dresses were lost in the mail and, a couple weeks later, Bervaldi discovered they were sold at a bid auction at Cargo Largo’s warehouse.

“All we were doing was hoping to find this one last dress because we figured we knew it had to be in Kansas City, we just didn’t know where it was,” Bervaldi said.

She said four of the five dresses have been returned and that she wants a dress from The Little Princess movie back.

Bervaldi said she’s offering a really big reward with no questions asked.

“We want the people in Kansas City to be aware that it’s out there and it’s got to be somewhere,” Bervaldi said. “It’s so distinctive. It has an 8-foot long train and it’s in impeccable condition and we just hope that someone could find it for us.”

Today is Bervaldi’s birthday and she said finding Temple’s dress from The Little Princess would be the ultimate gift. 

