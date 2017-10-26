Liberty School District announces 'employment separation' with former coach, teacher

The Liberty Public Schools District announced Thursday it has "separated employment" with teacher and basketball coach Noah Simpson.
Simpson was placed on paid leave on Oct. 9 following a report of "inappropriate electronic communications" with a student.
After an investigation was launched, a second report was made to the district.
The district says it has no evidence of criminal activity. The Missouri Children's Division is investigating the matter.
In a statement, the district says Simpson agreed to separate his employment with the district.
Full statement from the school district:
Immediately following the report of inappropriate electronic communications with a student, the District placed Mr. Noah Simpson on leave and notified the Missouri Children’s Division of the report, in accordance with District policy. During the investigation, another report was brought to the District’s attention that Mr. Simpson solicited photographs through electronic means from a former student who attended school in a different district. Additional rumors were brought to the District’s attention during its investigation, but such rumors were not verified.
The District was able to determine that Mr. Simpson acted inappropriately and violated the District’s strict policy regarding electronic communications with students. Children’s Division is currently investigating the matter further. At this time, the District has no evidence that criminal activity has occurred, but the District will cooperate with any law enforcement agencies that may investigate this matter further. Following the District’s investigation, Mr. Simpson agreed to separate his employment with the District and agreed that he will neither seek, nor accept, employment in a public or private Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade school system, day care center or youth center anywhere in the United States.
Immediately after voting to approve Mr. Simpson’s resignation from employment, the Board of Education voted to authorize the District’s Superintendent to share information with the authorities of the States of Missouri and Kansas that have issued licenses to teach to Mr. Simpson so that those authorities can take disciplinary action against Mr. Simpson. The District will cooperate fully with those authorities.
