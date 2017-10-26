The Blind Tiger closes its doors after 2 years due to incident with landlord

The announcement went up on Facebook earlier this month. (Via Facebook)

For two years, The Blind Tiger has called Midtown its home. However, after an incident with their landlord, they're closing their doors.

The bar will close a final time on October 31.

“Bittersweet” is one of the many words Blake Lostal used to describe how it feels to shut down The Blind Tiger.

“It was worth it,” Lostal said. “Even if we're shutting in two years, it was worth every day and every heartache.”

The announcement went up on Facebook earlier this month. It said, in part: “Blind Tiger has been dealing with an unstable landlord who ambushed and shot at the owner. We feel it is in our best interest to no longer do business with this person.”

“It really affected our business and so it came to the point where we felt it wasn't right to keep the bar open,” Lostal said.

Police records back up the story.

On July 31, Brent Lambi was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, among other charges.

According to court documents, Lambi yelled at Lostal, who was in a truck, and had an assault rifle at his side.

He then pointed it at him and fired one shot.

When police questioned Lambi, they said he admitted to the shooting, but said it was just to get them away.

Lostal said that, while the incident has lead to The Blind Tiger closing their doors, he hopes it doesn’t dissuade others from following their dreams.

“We just wanted to do it our way,” Lostal said. “We actually kind of got in over our heads not knowing what that meant and, all of a sudden, it became this really cool thing where people loved what we were doing and it was really awesome to know we had our ideas and it worked.”

Lostal said they are looking for a new location. For now, however, they're in a holding pattern until they figure out how they want to move forward.

