Man shot to death in Kansas City at 7th, Norton - KCTV5

Man shot to death in Kansas City at 7th, Norton

Posted: Updated:
(KCTV5) (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating a fatal shooting at 7th Street and Norton. 

The victim was found dead in a street near Lykins Park in Kansas City.

The shooting call originally came about 2 p.m. 

Detectives are canvassing the neighborhood. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.