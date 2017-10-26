Man shot to death in Kansas City at 7th, Norton

A prominent Kansas City lawyer was found murdered on the front porch of his own Brookside home.More >
The Blue Springs Police Department has found a 23-year-old man who had an involuntary manslaughter warrant out for his arrest.More >
Kellogg is redoing its Corn Pops cereal boxes after a complaint that the art on the back is racially insensitive.More >
A new report found that nearly two-thirds of baby food in the United States may contain arsenic, lead and other dangerous toxins.More >
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >
A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.More >
Two days after Officer Charleston Hartfield's funeral, his mother died from a heart attack.More >
A death investigation is underway after human remains were found in a Lenexa storage unit.More >
Residents were quick to mobilize after Tyson Foods announced its plans to build a chicken-processing plant outside Tonganoxie in northeastern Kansas.More >
Authorities have closed the ramp from eastbound Interstate 70 to the 18th Street Expressway after one person was killed in a car accident. The accident happened at about 7:33 a.m.More >
