Four Royals nominated for Gold Glove awards

Four Kansas City Royals have been nominated for Gold Glove Awards.

Salvador Perez, Eric Hosmer, Alex Gordon and Lorenzo Cain were nominated for Gold Gloves at their respective positions.

Gordon and Perez are looking to win their fifth Gold Glove, while Hosmer is looking to win his fourth.

Cain is looking to win his first award.

