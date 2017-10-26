Blue Springs police looking for 23-year-old wanted on involuntar - KCTV5

Blue Springs police looking for 23-year-old wanted on involuntary manslaughter warrant

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
A picture of Kyle L. Mills. (Blue Springs Police Department) A picture of Kyle L. Mills. (Blue Springs Police Department)
BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -

The Blue Springs Police Department is looking for a 23-year-old man who has an involuntary manslaughter warrant out for his arrest.

Kyle L. Mills' warrant stems from a fatal motor vehicle accident. 

Mills was supposed to be at work on Thursday in Blue Springs, but did not show up.

Police also have checked where he lives and did not find him there.

Information about Mills' vehicle is not available at this time. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kevin Lange at 816-228-0102 or the Blue Springs Dispatch Center at 816-228-0151.

