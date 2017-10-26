Fall Favorites: A spooky look inside the Macabre Cinema

The haunted 1930’s movie theater is complete with real actors portraying realistic characters from the "Saw" movies to "Freddy vs Jason" and even "The Mummy." (KCTV5)

KCTV5 News This Morning anchors Joe Chiodo and Gina Bullard are getting into the Halloween spirit.

They visited one of Kansas City’s most iconic haunted houses, the Macabre Cinema, in the West Bottoms to find out the history behind all the scares.

The venue was designed by Full Moon Productions and is one of the metro’s most realistic looking house of horrors.

The haunted 1930’s movie theater is complete with real actors portraying realistic characters from the "Saw" movies to "Freddy vs Jason" and even "The Mummy."

Vice President of Full Moon, Amber Arnett-Bequeaith says it truly feels like people are inside a film.

“When you walk in, you may or may not come out, just as the victims may not live in the horror movie,” Arnett-Bequeaith said.

The house takes a year to put together and is only open for 30 days, but the organizers mean business.

One of Arnett-Bequeaith’s houses, The Edge of Hell, is the oldest haunted house commercial attraction in the United States.

“I study fears and phobias. The psychology of fear goes into making these productions and it’s about the layout and evoking those fears within you,” Arnett-Bequeaith said.

But not everything about the haunted house is scary. A portion of the proceeds go to Don’t Be A Monster, a national charity focused on combating bullying.

Tickets to the haunted house cost $27 plus a $5 service fee.

The house opens between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. and closes between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. Officials say all opening and closing times are subject to change without notice.

To view the dates that Macabre Cinema is open, click here.

