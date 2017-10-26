Keep your kids safe this Halloween with these helpful apps

While kids are focusing on the big bags of candy, Halloween night can be a big worry for parents. When it comes to keeping kids safe don’t worry, there’s an app for that. (Graphicstock)

While kids are focusing on the big bags of candy, Halloween night can be a big worry for parents. When it comes to keeping kids safe don’t worry, there’s an app for that.

"They all have cell phones, so I would suggest that you put some type of app on your child’s cell phone so you know where they are located at all times," said Officer John Lacy with the Overland Park Police Department.

There are many different kinds of safety apps out there.

Life360 helps keep tabs on the entire family if you split up. You can share real-time location information and even send messages.

If your child forgets to check in or doesn’t pick up their phone, Glympse can help with that. This app boasts a private map allowing parents to track the kids and know exactly where they are.

The best thing about them is they’re all free.

"With the current technology that we have, I probably will track them to see where they are," said Alvina Kweh, a mother of two boys.

An app that's highly recommended by police is the FBI Child ID App. Here, you can create a profile for your child. You would enter their height, weight and recent photo and all that information would be on hand in case your trick-or-treater doesn’t come home.

But before your kids head out, police say it's important to talk to them and tell them how to use these apps and how often.

“I will probably do that every hour," says William Kweh, about Halloween night. "My parents tend to get scared, so I’d do it every hour and specifically tell them which house I’m at.“

But if you’re not sure about the idea of tracking your kid just remember you’re not the only parent doing it.

"My kids never knew but I did have the app on their phone," said Lacy. "I didn’t tell them but they’ll probably see it now but I knew where they were at all times.”

Police say whether you choose to use one of these Halloween apps or not, the important thing is to make sure you have a Halloween safety plan in place.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.