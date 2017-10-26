Black Kansas City firefighter awarded over $350K in discriminati - KCTV5

Black Kansas City firefighter awarded over $350K in discrimination suit

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
A black Kansas City firefighter who alleged he wasn't promoted because of his race has been awarded more than $350,000 in compensatory damages. (KCTV5) A black Kansas City firefighter who alleged he wasn't promoted because of his race has been awarded more than $350,000 in compensatory damages. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -

A black Kansas City firefighter who alleged he wasn't promoted because of his race has been awarded more than $350,000 in compensatory damages.

The Kansas City Star reports that jurors ordered the payout Wednesday for firetruck driver Tarshish Jones. When he sued in 2015, he had been employed by the Kansas City Fire Department for 17 years and had been eligible for captain for 12 of those years. He took the captain's test five times and scored high on objective testing. But the suit said he was "marked down in his verbal testing because he is African-American."

The suit says white officers with less experience and lower written scores have been promoted. Jones still hasn't.

City spokesman Chris Hernandez declined to comment because of the possibility of an appeal.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.