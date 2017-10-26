Kansas community fights becoming a 'chicken town' and wins

A prominent Kansas City lawyer was found murdered on the front porch of his own Brookside home.More >
A prominent Kansas City lawyer was found murdered on the front porch of his own Brookside home.More >
Kellogg is redoing its Corn Pops cereal boxes after a complaint that the art on the back is racially insensitive.More >
Kellogg is redoing its Corn Pops cereal boxes after a complaint that the art on the back is racially insensitive.More >
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >
A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.More >
A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.More >
A death investigation is underway after human remains were found in a Lenexa storage unit.More >
A death investigation is underway after human remains were found in a Lenexa storage unit.More >
Two days after Officer Charleston Hartfield's funeral, his mother died from a heart attack.More >
Two days after Officer Charleston Hartfield's funeral, his mother died from a heart attack.More >
When in driving school, we’re taught how to park, accelerate, merge onto the interstate, and, overall, just be defensive drivers. But what about when your window randomly shatters while you’re on your way to work?More >
When in driving school, we’re taught how to park, accelerate, merge onto the interstate, and, overall, just be defensive drivers. But what about when your window randomly shatters while you’re on your way to work?More >
Authorities have closed the ramp from eastbound Interstate 70 to the 18th Street Expressway after one person was killed in a car accident. The accident happened at about 7:33 a.m.More >
Authorities have closed the ramp from eastbound Interstate 70 to the 18th Street Expressway after one person was killed in a car accident. The accident happened at about 7:33 a.m.More >
The mother of a 7-year-old girl said employees at a group home shaved off her daughter’s curly hair, claiming it would grow back straight.More >
The mother of a 7-year-old girl said employees at a group home shaved off her daughter’s curly hair, claiming it would grow back straight.More >
President Donald Trump is caught in a push-pull on new details of John F. Kennedy's assassination, jammed between students of the killing who want every scrap of information and intelligence agencies that are said to be counseling restraint. How that plays out should be known Thursday, when long-secret files are expected to be released.More >
President Donald Trump is caught in a push-pull on new details of John F. Kennedy's assassination, jammed between students of the killing who want every scrap of information and intelligence agencies that are said to be counseling restraint. How that plays out should be known Thursday, when long-secret files are expected to be released.More >