Water main break slows down traffic on both sides of the state line

The break started at about 3 a.m. Thursday on State Line Road near 79th Street. (KCTV5)

An early morning water main break is affecting both sides of the state lines.

The break started at about 3 a.m. Thursday on State Line Road near 79th Street.

Officials say the break could take a while to fix since a water crew from each side of the state line will need to respond.

Inspectors say the break is under a sidewalk on the Missouri side but there is so much water that drivers are being affected on the Kansas side. They say it is going to take four-to-six hours before the break is fixed.

Officials say they will not know how bad the break is until they tear through the street and get a better view.

Water service has been turned off to 13 homes in the area while repairs are being made.

One lane of State Line Road, on the Missouri side, is shut down. When the break was first noticed, both sides of State Line Road were shut down in the area for nearly two hours as the water main broke through part of the street.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.