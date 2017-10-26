Water main break closes State Line at 79th Street

The break started at about 3 a.m. Thursday on State Line Road near 79th Street. (KCTV5)

An early morning water main break is affecting both sides of the state lines.

The break started at about 3 a.m. Thursday on State Line Road near 79th Street.

Both sides of State Line Road were shut down in the area for nearly two hours as the water main has broken part of the street.

Officials say the break could take a while to fix since a water crew from each side of the state line will need to respond.

