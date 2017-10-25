Ex-staffer: Sexual harassment rampant at Kansas Statehouse

A prominent Kansas City lawyer was found murdered on the front porch of his own Brookside home.More >
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >
The mother of a 7-year-old girl said employees at a group home shaved off her daughter’s curly hair, claiming it would grow back straight.More >
Two people have died following a wreck on Interstate 49 on Tuesday night. The accident happened about 7:40 p.m. on northbound Interstate 49, just north of Peculiar Way.More >
A Wisconsin police officer helped a child celebrate his birthday after no one picked him up at the end of the school day.More >
Authorities have closed the ramp from eastbound Interstate 70 to the 18th Street Expressway after one person was killed in a car accident. The accident happened at about 7:33 a.m.More >
A death investigation is underway after human remains were found in a Lenexa storage unit.More >
A Louisburg family says they must climb over rocks, roots and a crumbling road just to get home. This comes after a bridge - the only one leading to their house – was washed away from recent heavy rains.More >
A Kansas City man charged after a robber at a south Kansas City store grabs cash from a victim.More >
