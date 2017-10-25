Shawnee party supply business closing after more than 4 decades

Betty Wilson says, for about 16,000 days, she’s enjoyed coming to work. But now it’s time to turn a new leaf. (KCTV5)

A local party supply business is closing its doors after more than four decades.

Betty Wilson says, for about 16,000 days, she’s enjoyed coming to work. But now it’s time to turn a new leaf.

“It’s been my life for a long time,” she said.

The Wilsons have run Fun Party and Wedding Services for 44 years and had a store in Shawnee for 38 years.

They’ve been a part of a lot of celebrations from birthdays, baby showers, weddings and costume parties. Now, Wilson and her husband are looking forward to retirement.

“She is 70 years old and still works seven days a week, and her goal in life is to become a ‘sweet old lady’ so she’s going to work towards that, becoming a sweet old lady,” said Adriane Brandenburg, Wilson’s daughter.

But they’re legacy lives on. Wislon’s son, Zach Wilson, purchased part of the business and will continue to rent out party services like bouncy houses and mechanical bulls.

“It’s great to still carry it on … still keeping it in the family, still making a living and doing this. We’ve always made children happy, people happy, doing events and parties and having a great time with it,” Zach Wilson said.

Both Zach Wilson and Brandenburg agree it’s odd seeing the building they practically grew up in empty, but they said it’s been fun.

“The customers that have come here have come here for, sometimes 40 years, and so you know them and you’ve grown up with them and they’ve grown up with me and it’s just been really fun to have those relationships as well,” Brandenburg said.

They plan to close by the end of the month and there are still some Halloween costumes left, so come and get them.

