Reinsurance company moving from Overland Park to Kansas City, MO

Swiss Re, a reinsurance company, says it plans to move its headquarters and 400 jobs from Overland Park to downtown Kansas City.

The move is expected in late 2018.

President and CEO Eric Smith says the move will bring the company closer to its lead U.S. regulator and provide a more modern workplace.

Wednesday's announcement came after Gov. Eric Greitens visited Swiss Re's headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland last week to promote Missouri's business climate.

The Missouri Department of Economic Development said Swiss Re could access up to $19.8 million in public incentives through the Missouri Works program over the next five years.

Swiss Re is a $33 billion global business that provides insurance for insurance companies.

