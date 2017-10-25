JOCO foster father sentenced to 25 years, 10 months for sex crimes against children

Murphy was arrested in 2016 and was accused of abusing at least five different victims between Oct. 2013 and July 2015 at his home. (Johnson County Sheriff's Office)

A Johnson County foster father has been sentenced to 310 months in prison after being charged with rape and indecent liberties with a child.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe announced Wednesday that Sean P. Murphy, of Edgerton, KS, was sentenced in Johnson County District Court for the convictions of Rape of a Child, Rape of a Child and Sexual Exploitation of a Child.

Murphy was found guilty of the charges after entering a plea on June 20.

The charges stem from his sexual abuse of multiple children that were in his care through the Kansas Foster Care system.

Murphy was arrested in 2016 and was accused of abusing at least five different victims between Oct. 2013 and July 2015 at his home.

One of the victims was under the age of 14 at the time of the alleged abuse. A second victim was under the age of 16. Two others were under the age of 18.

In all, there are ten counts against Murphy, which include one count of rape and intercourse without consent, three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, five counts of sexual exploitation of a child, one count of aggravated endangerment of a child.

One of the children connected to the aggravated indecent liberties charge was just four or five years old.

Court documents also indicate Murphy used two of his alleged victims to create child pornography where he is alleged to have recorded them engaging in sex acts.

Murphy will be subject to lifetime post-release supervision and is required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

