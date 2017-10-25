Human remains found in Lenexa storage unit

A death investigation is underway after human remains were found in a Lenexa storage unit. (KCTV5)

Officers were called about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday to U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lenexa located at 9250 Marshall Drive.

A little before 7 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to check on some people who had been sleeping in a storage unit at the U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lenexa located at 9250 Marshall Dr. During that investigation, they discovered a set of human remains inside the unit.

Lenexa police were still conducting their investigation on Wednesday afternoon. The Johnson County Crime Lab is helping them with forensic work, and numerous detectives are working the case.

“We’re still working on a timeline as far as how long they may have been there, but I can say they remain such that they were not readily identifiable sex, age, race,” said Danny Chavez, a public information officer for the Lenexa Police Department.

Chavez says the death is certainly suspicious, but they’re not calling it a homicide right now.

Detectives are working to identify the person they found, what may have led to their death.

KCTV5 News reached out to U-Haul about what happened. They referred us to police for information and said they're full cooperating with them in the investigation.

