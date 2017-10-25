Death investigation underway after human remains found in Lenexa storage unit

A death investigation is underway after human remains were found in a Lenexa storage unit. (KCTV5)

A death investigation is underway after human remains were found in a Lenexa storage unit.

Officers were called about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday to U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lenexa located at 9250 Marshall Drive to check the welfare of individuals that had been sleeping in a storage unit.

During the course of the investigation, human remains were discovered in a unit.

