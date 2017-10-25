Wanted: Robert McCollum

Robert McCollum is a registered sex offender in Jackson County for sexual assault of a child. (CrimeStoppers)

Robert McCollum is a registered sex offender in Jackson County for sexual assault of a child.

The sex offense happened in 1988 in Kansas City and involved a boy and a girl, both 10 years old.

His last known address was near Ninth Street and Cypress Avenue in Kansas City, but his current location is unknown.

McCollum is currently wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for property damage and possession of dangerous drugs.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

