Arrested: Robert McCollum

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Robert McCollum is a registered sex offender in Jackson County for sexual assault of a child.

The sex offense happened in 1988 in Kansas City and involved a boy and a girl, both 10 years old.  

McCollum was arrested on a Missouri parole violation warrant for property damage and possession of dangerous drugs.

