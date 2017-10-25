Use these costume safety tips as your kids prepare for Halloween

Halloween is just a few days away, and no matter what your child wants to dress up as, picking a perfect costume is a big decision, especially when it comes to safety. (KCTV5)

KCTV5 News got a few tips from Charlie’s House, an organization created to reinforce child safety in and around the home.

The local non-profit's executive director, Jessica Earnshaw, explains there are a few often overlooked issues with costumes that could be a problem.

“With a mask, make sure they can see very clearly so that their peripheral vision isn't blocked,” Earnshaw said.

Also, any costumes with baggy fabric or capes could be a cause for concern.

“Capes are something I'd be careful about just so that it’s got a quick breakaway,” Earnshaw said.

Velcro is ideal. Any firm hooks or buttons securing something like a cape could be a choking hazard if the fabric gets caught on something.

Another cause for concern with baggy or caped costumes is flammability. It’s easy to brush up against a jack-o-lantern candle or another flame if you’re not careful. Look for costumes with the label “flame resistant” if possible.

Bright and light-colored costumes are ideal, making it easier to spot your child in the dark. If you do use any battery-powered light as part of the costume, remember to power off every now and then.

“If you're out for a couple hours turn it off so it doesn't overheat,” Earnshaw said.

A great option is reflective tape adhering to the costume itself.

Earnshaw has another good tip for parents.

“Make sure you're putting your devices down. Don't walk while texting ... really make sure your attention is on the kids and making sure they're safe when trick or treating,” Earnshaw said.

Costume makeup and eyewear, including colored contact lenses, can also be a hazard. Click here for more information about what to watch out for and other costume safety tips.

