Police search for vehicle after man shot, killed in Brookside - KCTV5

Police search for vehicle after man shot, killed in Brookside

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
By Caroline Sweeney, News Reporter
Connect
Officers were called about 8 a.m. to the 200 block of W 66th Terrace. (KCTV5) Officers were called about 8 a.m. to the 200 block of W 66th Terrace. (KCTV5)
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Brookside on Wednesday. (KCTV5) Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Brookside on Wednesday. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Brookside on Wednesday.

Kansas City police are looking for the driver of a white 1997 Chevrolet van. The Missouri license plate number is 6FA453. Police say if you see this van, do not approach it and call 911.

The van is connected in some way to a deadly shooting just after 8 a.m. on 66th Terrace just east of Wornall Road.

Police say a 30-year-old man went for a walk and was shot as he returned to his home. Officers say the man's wife was inside the home and walked outside to find him dead. Police have not released the name of the victim.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.