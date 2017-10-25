Police search for vehicle after man gunned down on front porch of Brookside home

Officers were called about 8 a.m. to the 200 block of W 66th Terrace. (KCTV5)

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Brookside on Wednesday.

Kansas City police are looking for the driver of a white 1997 Chevrolet van. The Missouri license plate number is 6FA453. Police say if you see this van, do not approach it and call 911.

The van is connected in some way to a deadly shooting just after 8 a.m. on 66th Terrace just east of Wornall Road.

Police say a 30-year-old man went for a walk and was shot as he returned to his home. Officers say the man's wife was inside the home and walked outside to find him dead. Police have not released the name of the victim.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

