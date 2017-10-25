Police search for gunman after Kansas City attorney killed on front porch of home

Tom Pickert, 30, was shot and killed in front of his house just after 8 a.m. on 66th Terrace just east of Wornall Road. He is survived by his wife and two sons. (KCTV5)

A prominent Kansas City lawyer was found murdered on the front porch of his own Brookside home.

Police are looking for the person who killed 30-year-old attorney Tom Pickert, and they believe a white van, which was parked in the area, could be an important clue.

Pickert was shot and killed in front of his house just after 8 a.m. on 66th Terrace just east of Wornall Road. Police say he went for a walk and was shot as he returned to his home.

Officers say Pickert's wife was home at the time and found her husband lifeless on their front porch. At this point, police have not released a motive. Pickert is also survived by his two sons.

Kansas City police are looking for the driver of a white 1997 Chevrolet van, which was discovered by police. No one was inside the vehicle at the time of it being discovered, according to police.

The van witnesses say was speeding away from the murder was registered to David Jungerman. He lives in Raytown and was a defendant in a recent case the victim tried.

Pickert was a medical malpractice attorney with his own law firm. This summer, Pickert represented a homeless man who sued Jungerman over a shooting that caused the man to have part of his leg amputated.

Pickert won the case for his client, and Jungerman was ordered to pay $5,750,000.

In a video from Jungerman’s deposition, in that case, Pickert says, “There were five shell casing and three hits.”

Jungerman replies, “That’s pretty good from the hip isn’t it? That’s lucky shooting isn’t it.”

Pickert’s wife is a doctor at the University of Kansas Health System. A spokesperson at the hospital says they will support the Pickert family during this tough time.

“Because we really are a family, we work closely, we take care of very sick people and we are often in very tough situation, so you really get to know people and these are just incredibly fine people and our hearts are breaking,” said Tim Williamson, vice president of quality and safety for the University of Kansas Health System.

KCTV5 News reached out to Pickert’s firm. A recording says they will be closed until Monday due to unforeseen circumstances.

