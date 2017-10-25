One dead after fatal shooting in Brookside

Officers were called at about 8:06 a.m. to the 200 block of W 66th Terrace. (KCTV5)

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Brookside on Wednesday.

Officers were called at about 8:06 a.m. to the 200 block of W 66th Terrace.

Police say one person has died. They do not have any suspect information at this time.

