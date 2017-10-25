Kansas City police investigate homicide near Independence, Elmwo - KCTV5

Kansas City police investigate homicide near Independence, Elmwood

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Police are investigating a homicide in Kansas City's Historic Northeast. It happened at 8 a.m. Wednesday near Independence and Elmwood avenues. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating a homicide in Kansas City's Historic Northeast.

It happened at 8:07 a.m. Wednesday near Independence and Elmwood avenues.

Officers say the victim was a black man in his mid-20s.

Witnesses say the victim was talking with at least one other person when he was shot.

No suspect description was immediately available. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

