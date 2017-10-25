1 dead after fatal crash at I-70, 18th St Expressway

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a single vehicle rolled over and one person died in the crash. (KCTV5)

Authorities have closed the ramp from eastbound Interstate 70 to the 18th Street Expressway after one person was killed in a car accident.

The accident happened at about 7:33 a.m.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a single vehicle rolled over and one person died in the crash.

It is unknown what caused the accident.

Drivers are advised to use Interstate 635 or Seventh Street Traficway as a detour.

