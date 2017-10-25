1 dead after fatal crash at I-70, 18th St Expressway - KCTV5

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Authorities have closed the ramp from eastbound Interstate 70 to the 18th Street Expressway after one person was killed in a car accident.

The accident happened at about 7:33 a.m.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a single vehicle rolled over and one person died in the crash.

It is unknown what caused the accident.

Drivers are advised to use Interstate 635 or Seventh Street Traficway as a detour.

