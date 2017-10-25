After sitting empty for 7 years, Lincoln Junior High School could reopen

the administration is proposing to reopen Lincoln Junior High School, which has sat closed for the past seven years, for the 2019-2020 school year. (KCTV5)

The future for students at Lincoln College Preparatory Academy could soon be a lot less crowded.

Right now, the school is almost at capacity and officials project an increase in enrollment.

To alleviate that, the administration is proposing to reopen Lincoln Junior High School, which has sat closed for the past seven years, for the 2019-2020 school year.

If that happens, the building could seat more 500 middle school students and about 1,000 high school students.

Before moving forward with any expansion, school leaders want to hear from members of the community.

A meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the board of education office to gather input from the public.

Board members are expected to vote on Nov. 1.

