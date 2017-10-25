KCK elementary students march to end bullying

Parker Elementary School students and teachers will be rocking the orange Wednesday as they march throughout the city for Unity Day. (Facebook/Parker Elementary School)

Students at a metro elementary school and stepping up to join the fight against bullying.

Parker Elementary School students and teachers will be rocking the orange Wednesday as they march throughout the city for Unity Day.

Unity Day is an anti-bullying effort and parents are invited to join their children for the march. Multiple law enforcement agencies are also invited to join. Orange is the official color of Unity Day.

Students will meet at about 9:15 in the school’s parking lot and then walk from the school to Parallel Parkway, over to 32nd Street and then back to the school. Several students have made anti-bullying signs that they will carry during the march.

Teachers hope the event will teach kids to be more inclusive and speak up if they see anyone being bullied.

Parker Elementary School is located at 3334 Haskell Avenue.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.