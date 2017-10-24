LOOK: UMKC's new court honors Kansas City skyline

Fans of the UMKC Kangaroos will notice something a little bit different this upcoming season.

The school tweeted out photos of the new court on Tuesday.

The court, designed by Populous, features the Kansas City skyline.

Take a look:

ICYMI: We have a new court courtesy of @Populous. We say it's a slam dunk, what do you think KC? #TeamKC ?? pic.twitter.com/qVdHRDyELc — UMKC Basketball (@UMKCmbb) October 24, 2017

