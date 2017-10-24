LOOK: UMKC's new court honors Kansas City skyline - KCTV5

LOOK: UMKC's new court honors Kansas City skyline

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Fans of the UMKC Kangaroos will notice something a little bit different this upcoming season. 

The school tweeted out photos of the new court on Tuesday. 

The court, designed by Populous, features the Kansas City skyline. 

