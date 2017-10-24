2 dogs dead from house fire in KCK - KCTV5

2 dogs dead from house fire in KCK

Posted: Updated:
(Emily Rittman/KCTV5) (Emily Rittman/KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Two dogs have died following a fire in Kansas City, KS. 

Fire investigators from the Kansas City, KS Fire Department are working to determine what caused the fire near 47th and Parallel Parkway. 

The original fire call came out just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday night. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.