2 dogs dead from house fire in KCK

Two dogs have died following a fire in Kansas City, KS.

Fire investigators from the Kansas City, KS Fire Department are working to determine what caused the fire near 47th and Parallel Parkway.

The original fire call came out just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a house fire near 47th and Parallel in KCK. Two dogs did not survive. @KCTV5 10pm pic.twitter.com/XdE0h7miLr — Emily Rittman KCTV5 (@EmilyRittman) October 25, 2017

