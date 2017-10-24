2 dogs dead from house fire in KCK

A Utah couple is charged with murder in the death of a newborn boy who lived only 13 days.More >
The recall affects packaged produce at multiple supermarkets across the United States and Canada including Walmart, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's and Meijer.More >
The sibling of a missing Texas toddler will remain in foster care as police await the identification of a body found Sunday.More >
Lenexa Police are investigating an incident in which someone pointed a gun at another person on church grounds.More >
ESPN has ended its partnership with Barstool Sports after airing just one episode of a new late-night talk show, "Barstool Van Talk."More >
A Florida couple said they received 65 pounds of marijuana inside the storage bins they ordered from Amazon.More >
A Louisburg family says they must climb over rocks, roots and a crumbling road just to get home. This comes after a bridge - the only one leading to their house – was washed away from recent heavy rains.More >
The crash happened about 5 p.m. Sunday at Interstate 70 and 57th Street.More >
Fort Riley officials say a 1st Infantry Division soldier has died after being found unresponsive at his on-post home.More >
