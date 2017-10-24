Two dead in crash on NB I-49 near Peculiar - KCTV5

Two dead in crash on NB I-49 near Peculiar

PECULIAR, MO (KCTV) -

Two people are dead following a wreck on Interstate 49, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. 

Northbound I-49 is closed at mile marker 168 just north of Peculiar, MO. 

The wreck happened at 8:04 p.m. 

This is a developing story. KCTV5 is gathering more details. 

