Two dead after vehicle crosses median on NB I-49 near Peculiar

Two people are dead following a wreck on Interstate 49, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. (KC Scout)

Two people have died following a wreck on Interstate 49 on Tuesday night.

The accident happened at about 7:40 p.m. on northbound Interstate 49, just north of Peculiar Way.

Northbound I-49 was closed at mile marker 168. It has since reopened.

Authorities say a 2010 Ford, driven by Rodney Noble, 56, of Peculiar, MO, was driving southbound on the interstate when it side-swiped a 2001 Honda. Both vehicles traveled into the media and the Ford went through the cable barriers and into the northbound lanes, hitting a 2002 Chevrolet, driven by William Creamer, 34, of Kansas City, MO, before being pushed back into the median and coming to rest wrapped in the cable barriers.

Noble and Creamer were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Honda suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.